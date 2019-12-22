CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Stock Position Raised by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 19.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in CEVA were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CEVA. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 976.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 324.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CEVA by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC increased its stake in CEVA by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CEVA by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

CEVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CEVA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $26.83 on Friday. CEVA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $33.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $596.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.91, a P/E/G ratio of 135.50 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.66.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA).