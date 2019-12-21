CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CF. ValuEngine lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of CF stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,009,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,767. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.89 and a 200-day moving average of $47.25. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $38.90 and a 52 week high of $55.15.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CF Industries will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.77%.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $166,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

