Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Champions Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Champions Oncology in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.25 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Champions Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.42.

CSBR traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,778. Champions Oncology has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.61.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. Champions Oncology had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 45.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Champions Oncology will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Champions Oncology by 69.1% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 134,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Champions Oncology by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 68,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 14,614 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,082,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Champions Oncology by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 14,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Champions Oncology by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 78,250 shares during the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Champions Oncology

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

