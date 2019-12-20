Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. is engaged in owning and operating Hooters branded restaurants in international markets. Hooters restaurants are casual beach-themed establishments with sports on television, jukebox music, and Hooters Girls. The Company has rights to develop and operate Hooters restaurants in South Africa, rights to develop in Hungary and parts of Brazil, and has a joint venture with a franchisee in Australia. Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chanticleer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

NASDAQ:BURG opened at $0.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.76. Chanticleer has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.60.

Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 million. Chanticleer had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a negative return on equity of 115.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chanticleer will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chanticleer stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 194,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 4.94% of Chanticleer at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

