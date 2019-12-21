Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) – William Blair lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note issued on Monday, December 16th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the medical research company will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.70. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CRL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.45.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $151.67 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 1-year low of $103.00 and a 1-year high of $151.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.26.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 253.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the third quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 75.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the second quarter worth $133,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,051 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total value of $152,973.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,860.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Article: volatile stocks