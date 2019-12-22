Charles Taylor (LON:CTR) Shares Up 0.3%

Charles Taylor PLC (LON:CTR)’s stock price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 345 ($4.54) and last traded at GBX 345 ($4.54), approximately 486,493 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 341% from the average daily volume of 110,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 344 ($4.53).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTR. Liberum Capital cut their price objective on Charles Taylor from GBX 385 ($5.06) to GBX 365 ($4.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Charles Taylor to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 120 ($1.58) in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 340.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 273.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.48 million and a P/E ratio of -63.89.

Charles Taylor Company Profile (LON:CTR)

Charles Taylor plc provides professional services and technology solutions to the insurance market in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Management Services, Adjusting Services, and Insurance Support Services businesses. The Management Services business provides management services to insurance companies, mutuals, and associations.

