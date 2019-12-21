ChatCoin (CHAT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $991,065.00

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, BigONE, Binance and EXX. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $991,065.00 and $61,727.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00056877 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00087115 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000986 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00065175 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,161.13 or 0.99530233 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About ChatCoin

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx, HitBTC, BigONE, Coinnest, LBank, EXX, Binance and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.