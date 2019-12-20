Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Shares Up 9.4%

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT)’s share price shot up 9.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.39, 383,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 268% from the average session volume of 104,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average is $2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.61.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 339.99% and a negative net margin of 583.52%. The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in the phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and CK-301, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

See Also: What is a back-end load?

