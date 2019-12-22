Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.61% from the stock’s current price.

CC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Chemours from $19.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Chemours to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Chemours from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Cfra raised shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.40. Chemours has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $41.60.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Chemours had a return on equity of 58.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Chemours by 107.8% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Chemours by 479.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Chemours by 423.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chemours by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

