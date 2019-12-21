Chemours (NYSE:CC) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) rose 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.15 and last traded at $18.92, approximately 3,818,729 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 2,590,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.63.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $19.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Chemours to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Chemours had a return on equity of 58.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chemours Co will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CC. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 2.3% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 32,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in Chemours by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Chemours by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Chemours by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 124,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chemours by 41.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

About Chemours (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating