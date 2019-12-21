Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $49.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CHMG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemung Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Chemung Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Chemung Financial stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.80. The stock had a trading volume of 11,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,996. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.17. The company has a market capitalization of $217.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.30. Chemung Financial has a 52-week low of $36.87 and a 52-week high of $51.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.12). Chemung Financial had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chemung Financial will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 18,764 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,818,000 after buying an additional 16,327 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the third quarter worth $550,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 653.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 8.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow