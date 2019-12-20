Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.66 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) will post $2.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN)’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.93 billion. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) reported sales of $2.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) will report full-year sales of $9.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.79 billion to $9.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.26 billion to $11.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN).

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion.

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.69. 58,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,686. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.99 and a 200-day moving average of $63.54. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.09 and a 12 month high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

