CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHF Solutions, Inc. is a medical device company which focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow (R) System. Its commercial product Aquadex system, is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. CHF Solutions Inc., formerly known as Sunshine Heart Inc., is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised CHF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of CHF Solutions stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.51. CHF Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter. CHF Solutions had a negative net margin of 317.60% and a negative return on equity of 229.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that CHF Solutions will post -6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CHF Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in CHF Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CHF Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

