China Education Resources (OTCMKTS:CHNUF) Stock Price Up 17.3%

China Education Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHNUF)’s stock price rose 17.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 48,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.

China Education Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHNUF)

China Education Resources Inc provides education resources and services for students, teachers, parents, and school administrators primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates an education services portal, cersp.com that provides educational content, resources, and training programs to users.

