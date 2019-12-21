China Gold International Resrcs (TSE:CGG) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.32

China Gold International Resrcs Corp Ltd (TSE:CGG)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.32 and traded as low as $1.08. China Gold International Resrcs shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 36,618 shares.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.16 million and a PE ratio of -14.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.15.

China Gold International Resrcs (TSE:CGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$246.06 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that China Gold International Resrcs Corp Ltd will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

China Gold International Resrcs Company Profile (TSE:CGG)

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, principally engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral reserves in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao Gold Mine that comprise a licensed area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama Copper-Gold Polymetallic Mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrorkongka County in Tibet.

