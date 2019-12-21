China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE CGA opened at $2.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.73. China Green Agriculture has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $8.16.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The basic materials company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $50.82 million during the quarter.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

About China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. The company operates in three segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. Its fertilizer products include humic acid-based compound fertilizers, compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly-concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.