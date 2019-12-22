China Nonferrous Gold (LON:CNG) Shares Down 1.8%

China Nonferrous Gold Ltd (LON:CNG)’s stock price traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13.01 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.18), 95,540 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 41% from the average session volume of 67,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.75 ($0.18).

The company has a market capitalization of $50.67 million and a PE ratio of -4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,209.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 12.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 10.51.

About China Nonferrous Gold (LON:CNG)

China Nonferrous Gold Limited mines, explores, and develops mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pakrut gold project located in the southern Tien Shan gold belt, Tajikistan. The company was formerly known as Kryso Resources Corporation Limited and changed its name to China Nonferrous Gold Limited in October 2013.

