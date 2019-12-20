Chorus Aviation Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:CHR)

Chorus Aviation Inc (TSE:CHR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Chorus Aviation stock opened at C$8.17 on Friday. Chorus Aviation has a one year low of C$4.54 and a one year high of C$8.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 12.83.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHR shares. TD Securities cut Chorus Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chorus Aviation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.29.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 694 departures per weekday to 60 destinations in Canada, as well as 18 destinations in the United States.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation