Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) PT Raised to C$9.50

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Chorus Aviation’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CHR. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered shares of Chorus Aviation from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.29.

CHR stock opened at C$8.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.88. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of C$4.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Chorus Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.35%.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 694 departures per weekday to 60 destinations in Canada, as well as 18 destinations in the United States.

