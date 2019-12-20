Chronobank (TIME) Trading Up 14.9% This Week

Chronobank (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. In the last week, Chronobank has traded up 14.9% against the dollar. One Chronobank coin can currently be purchased for $1.72 or 0.00023865 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chronobank has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $60,773.00 worth of Chronobank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013979 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00187957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.76 or 0.01218795 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00119534 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chronobank Coin Profile

Chronobank was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chronobank’s total supply is 710,113 coins. Chronobank’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chronobank’s official website is chronobank.io. Chronobank’s official message board is blog.chronobank.io. The Reddit community for Chronobank is /r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Chronobank Coin Trading

Chronobank can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .