Chronologic (DAY) Trading Down 15.5% Over Last Week

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 20th. Chronologic has a market cap of $103,944.00 and $195.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chronologic token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001554 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin. In the last week, Chronologic has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00187905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.73 or 0.01230729 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025909 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120398 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Chronologic

Chronologic’s launch date was July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,206,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,801 tokens. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH.

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.