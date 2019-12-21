CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) Senior Officer Douglas J.R. Jamieson Sells 9,570 Shares

CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) Senior Officer Douglas J.R. Jamieson sold 9,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.72, for a total value of C$207,907.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,514,399.33.

CIX stock traded up C$0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting C$21.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,283,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,695. CI Financial Corp has a twelve month low of C$16.47 and a twelve month high of C$22.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.56, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.94.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60. The firm had revenue of C$527.50 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CI Financial Corp will post 2.5099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CI Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

