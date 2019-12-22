CIBC Cuts ONEX (TSE:ONEX) Price Target to C$88.00

ONEX (TSE:ONEX) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at CIBC from C$90.00 to C$88.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.53% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ONEX from C$102.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

TSE:ONEX opened at C$83.39 on Friday. ONEX has a 1 year low of C$71.34 and a 1 year high of C$84.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$79.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$79.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96.

About ONEX

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

