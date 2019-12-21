CIBC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP)

CIBC restated their buy rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $53.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BIP. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.64.

BIP opened at $48.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.42 and its 200-day moving average is $47.07. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $52.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.97, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.82.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 340.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 126.9% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

