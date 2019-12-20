CIBC Upgrades SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) to Neutral

CIBC upgraded shares of SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

PWCDF opened at $25.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.27. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of $17.24 and a 1 year high of $26.51.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as diversified international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?