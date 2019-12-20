Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP Andrew C. Petrik Sells 2,000 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $83,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Andrew C. Petrik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, Andrew C. Petrik sold 4,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00.

Shares of CIEN opened at $41.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.23. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.77 and a fifty-two week high of $46.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.28 million. Ciena had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 1,791.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,396,801 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,257,000 after buying an additional 3,217,184 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,706,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ciena during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,362,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 605.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in Ciena in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,458,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Dougherty & Co raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.65.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

