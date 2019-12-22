Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.40.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $104.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cincinnati Financial has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $118.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.10 and a 200-day moving average of $108.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 0.58.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 66.87%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CINF. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

