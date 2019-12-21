Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 303.89 ($4.00).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.14) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 445 ($5.85) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 325 ($4.28) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of CINE stock traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 220.30 ($2.90). The stock had a trading volume of 5,393,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,490,000. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 211.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 234.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.99, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Cineworld Group has a 12-month low of GBX 190.70 ($2.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 322.30 ($4.24).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Cineworld Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.85%.

In related news, insider Helen A. Weir purchased 4,127 shares of Cineworld Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 229 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of £9,450.83 ($12,432.03).

About Cineworld Group

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?