Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Increased to $235.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $223.00 to $235.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 12.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $226.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Cintas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.18.

Shares of CTAS stock traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $268.63. 6,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,656. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.97. Cintas has a 12-month low of $155.98 and a 12-month high of $277.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $259.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.10.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cintas will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $536,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,873,276.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,033,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,380,916,000 after buying an additional 382,578 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,741,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,362,486,000 after acquiring an additional 129,625 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,146,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $746,630,000 after acquiring an additional 916,169 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,337,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,324,000 after acquiring an additional 136,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,034,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

