Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) PT Raised to $282.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $275.00 to $282.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CTAS. ValuEngine lowered Cintas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays set a $295.00 price target on Cintas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $274.18.

Cintas stock traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.50. 1,215,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,829. The company has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.97. Cintas has a twelve month low of $155.98 and a twelve month high of $277.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $259.59 and a 200-day moving average of $255.35.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. Cintas had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $2.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.55%.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $536,460.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,873,276.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Cintas by 105.1% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,545 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Cintas by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

