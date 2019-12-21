Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Getting Neutral Press Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) have trended neutral this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Cisco Systems earned a news sentiment score of 0.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the network equipment provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.79.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $203.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $1,765,713.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,013.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

