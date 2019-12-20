Citigroup Increases BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $565.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $500.00 to $565.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $543.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a market perform rating and a $547.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $547.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $513.64.

BLK traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $502.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,980. The company’s 50-day moving average is $489.46 and its 200-day moving average is $456.35. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $360.79 and a 52 week high of $506.81. The firm has a market cap of $76.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.20. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

In related news, insider Jerkovic Milan 2,522,596 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 100 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.02, for a total transaction of $45,702.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,900,567. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $30,000. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 89.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

