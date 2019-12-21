Citigroup (NYSE:C) Given New $97.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $85.00 to $97.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on C. ValuEngine cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.16.

NYSE:C opened at $78.51 on Thursday. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $79.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $171.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of C. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

