Citigroup Raises Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $120.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Carvana in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Carvana from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carvana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.36.

Shares of CVNA opened at $95.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.73. Carvana has a twelve month low of $28.44 and a twelve month high of $99.19.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.46 million. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 57.46%. Carvana’s revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carvana will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Carvana news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 16,201 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $1,462,140.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,452. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 33,985 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $3,066,806.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,612.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,931 shares of company stock valued at $7,115,282. 13.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 202.8% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 872,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,613,000 after purchasing an additional 584,622 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 64.3% in the third quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 402,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,575,000 after purchasing an additional 157,649 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Management LP lifted its position in Carvana by 20.0% during the third quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 221,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,595,000 after buying an additional 36,900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 96.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 31,487 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,829,000. Institutional investors own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

