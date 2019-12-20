Citigroup Raises Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Price Target to $87.00

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 26.40% from the stock’s previous close.

MYOK has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim began coverage on Myokardia in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Myokardia from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.22.

Shares of MYOK stock opened at $68.83 on Friday. Myokardia has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $69.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.91 and its 200-day moving average is $54.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.11 and a beta of 2.07.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.57. Equities research analysts anticipate that Myokardia will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Myokardia news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $209,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,255.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jake Bauer sold 21,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $1,383,689.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,134 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,742.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,379 shares of company stock worth $3,842,867 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myokardia in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 3.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 49,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Myokardia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,523,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,350,000 after purchasing an additional 64,094 shares in the last quarter.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

