Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for Smiths Group (LON:SMIN)

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SMIN has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Smiths Group to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smiths Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,657 ($21.80).

Shares of SMIN traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,707 ($22.45). 923,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,000. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,641.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,590.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion and a PE ratio of 30.27. Smiths Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,330 ($17.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,723 ($22.67).

In other Smiths Group news, insider Andrew Reynolds Smith sold 11,566 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,658 ($21.81), for a total value of £191,764.28 ($252,255.04). Also, insider George Buckley bought 770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,624 ($21.36) per share, with a total value of £12,504.80 ($16,449.36).

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

