Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.79

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.79 and traded as high as $12.40. Citizens Community Bancorp shares last traded at $12.35, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

The company has a market cap of $137.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.20.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.60 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 10.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 361,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15,478 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 298,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

