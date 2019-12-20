City of London Group (LON:CIN) Earns Corporate Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of City of London Group (LON:CIN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON CIN opened at GBX 142.40 ($1.87) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 135.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 141.72. City of London Group has a 52-week low of GBX 125 ($1.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 150 ($1.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.69, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67.

City of London Group (LON:CIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported GBX (8.42) (($0.11)) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that City of London Group will post 97.9999947 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About City of London Group

City of London Group plc primarily focuses on the provision of finance to the SME sector in the United Kingdom. It offers asset backed finance products, commercial loans, debt finance products, and leasing services to SMEs; loans to professional practice firms; and management services to third-party funds.

