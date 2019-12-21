City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY) Plans Dividend of GBX 4.75

City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON CTY opened at GBX 441.50 ($5.81) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 422.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 416.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.59. City of London Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.95 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 442.50 ($5.82).

About City of London Investment Trust

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

