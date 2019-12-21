City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised City Office REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities upped their price target on City Office REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

CIO stock opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.44. City Office REIT has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.04%.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 63,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 79,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.