Civitas Market Cap Reaches $140,009.00 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 32% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $140,009.00 and $22.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Civitas has traded up 19.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.64 or 0.00797931 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008629 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000422 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000291 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001098 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000100 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Civitas

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,312,383 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin.

Civitas Coin Trading

Civitas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.