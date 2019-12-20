CL King Begins Coverage on BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)

CL King started coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) in a research report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

BJRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Maxim Group set a $52.00 target price on BJ’s Restaurants and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $38.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.38.

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $37.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $724.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $32.62 and a twelve month high of $56.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.22.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $278.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from BJ’s Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. BJ’s Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $58,091.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 600,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,364,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 586,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,788,000 after purchasing an additional 150,612 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 209.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 475,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,898,000 after buying an additional 321,809 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 359,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,786,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

