Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CLAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Clarus in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Clarus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.60.

Shares of CLAR stock opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.66 million, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.32. Clarus has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $15.10.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Clarus had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $60.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,779,000. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clarus during the 2nd quarter worth $3,399,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Clarus by 21.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,337,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,313,000 after buying an additional 233,342 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Clarus in the third quarter worth $1,490,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Clarus in the second quarter valued at $1,772,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

Further Reading: What is a recession?