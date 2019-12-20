Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc (NYSE:EMO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.63

Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc (NYSE:EMO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.63 and traded as high as $8.67. Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc shares last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 100,530 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.70%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMO. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 25,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter.

Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc Company Profile (NYSE:EMO)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

