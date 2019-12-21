Clover Co. Limited (ASX:CLV) Insider Sells A$391,645.20 in Stock

Clover Co. Limited (ASX:CLV) insider Peter Davey sold 155,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.52 ($1.79), for a total value of A$391,645.20 ($277,762.55).

CLV opened at A$2.80 ($1.99) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.82. Clover Co. Limited has a twelve month low of A$1.27 ($0.90) and a twelve month high of A$3.31 ($2.35). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$2.47.

About Clover

Clover Corporation Limited refines and sells natural oils in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company is also involved in the production of encapsulated powders; and research and product development of functional food and infant nutrition ingredients. It offers Nu-Mega Hi docosahexaenoic acid tuna oils for use in infant formula and pharmaceutical products; Ocean Gold refined tuna oils; Nu-Mega Driphorm powders that are used in a range of infant formula, follow-on formula, growing up milk products, and food applications; and Nu-Mega Driphorm HA for non-dairy applications.

