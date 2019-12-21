Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:UTF)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

UTF opened at $26.10 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $27.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.19.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

