Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.156 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

NYSE:LDP opened at $26.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average is $25.39. Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $27.14.

About Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is high current income through investment in preferred and other income securities. The secondary investment objective is capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

