Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,874. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average is $14.57. Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $15.84.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

