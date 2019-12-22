Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

COHU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cohu from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Cohu in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Cohu from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cohu from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.60.

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.57. Cohu has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $22.44. The firm has a market cap of $902.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.99 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 17.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cohu will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Cohu’s payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

In other Cohu news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Pascal Ronde sold 10,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $194,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,112.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 251.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 42,178 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Cohu by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,311,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 17.3% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,346,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,189,000 after purchasing an additional 198,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

