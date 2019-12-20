Coinlancer (CL) Price Down 1% Over Last 7 Days

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. In the last week, Coinlancer has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Coinlancer token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. Coinlancer has a total market cap of $85,607.00 and approximately $38.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00038185 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $463.56 or 0.06448853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029933 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001460 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Coinlancer Token Profile

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Coinlancer (CL) is a token. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coinlancer is www.coinlancer.io. Coinlancer’s official message board is medium.com/@coinlancer.

Coinlancer Token Trading

Coinlancer can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinlancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinlancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.